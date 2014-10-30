FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge in Stockton, Calif. bankruptcy says Franklin should only get $4 mln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 30, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Judge in Stockton, Calif. bankruptcy says Franklin should only get $4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The judge in the Stockton, California bankruptcy said on Thursday he is not persuaded by creditor Franklin Templeton’s protests over the amount it is owed by the city, ruling that the firm will still get $4 million.

In early proceedings, Franklin had argued it should be paid between $6.12 million to $17.34 million under the city’s bankruptcy exit plan.

U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein made the comments in court in Sacramento. He is set to decide if the city can exit bankruptcy. (Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.