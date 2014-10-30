Judge in Stockton, Calif. bankruptcy says Franklin should only get $4 mln

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The judge in the Stockton, California bankruptcy said on Thursday he is not persuaded by creditor Franklin Templeton’s protests over the amount it is owed by the city, ruling that the firm will still get $4 million.

In early proceedings, Franklin had argued it should be paid between $6.12 million to $17.34 million under the city’s bankruptcy exit plan.

U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein made the comments in court in Sacramento. He is set to decide if the city can exit bankruptcy. (Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Bernard Orr)