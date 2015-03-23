FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Franklin Templeton files opening brief in appeal of Stockton bankruptcy exit plan
March 23, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

Franklin Templeton files opening brief in appeal of Stockton bankruptcy exit plan

Robin Respaut, Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The holdout creditor in Stockton, California’s bankruptcy case filed an opening brief in its appeal of the city’s reorganization plan on Monday, claiming “no bondholder has ever received so little in the history of municipal bankruptcy.”

The creditor, two funds managed by Franklin Templeton Investments, said the city’s plan to exit Chapter 9 was discriminatory and punitive. Franklin said it would receive less than one percent of its $30.5 million unsecured claim in the case. Stockton, one of the few municipal bankruptcy cases playing out across the country, received a green light to leave Chapter 9 protection last fall.

