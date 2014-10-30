Judge to rule on whether Stockton, California can exit bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A judge in Sacramento is set to decide on Thursday if the California city of Stockton can exit bankruptcy. If not, the city may need to cut its pension obligations, a controversial issue that has captured the attention of the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.

A haircut to California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or Calpers, pensions would be unprecedented in municipal bankruptcy. And both Stockton and Calpers have adamantly opposed the idea.

But U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein has been eager to examine pensions, at times calling the issue “a festering sore” that required the court “to get in there and excise it and figure out what the story is.” Earlier this month, Klein ruled that pensions could be reduced in municipal bankruptcy, opening a door for Stockton to negotiate its contract with Calpers, the world’s largest pension fund and the city’s largest creditor.

The court cannot force Stockton to cut its obligation to Calpers, but it can prevent the city from exiting Chapter 9 after negotiating over $2 billion of debts.

If the plan is approved, Stockton would leave bankruptcy after spending more than two years reducing its debts to bondholders and retiree health benefits but without touching pensions.

The city has warned that its public employees would flee for other communities if pensions were impacted. That’s a particular concern for safety workers in Stockton, where homicides have totaled 45 so far this year, including a brutally violent weekend this month when five people were shot to death within four hours.

Klein’s ruling also spurred a debate over whether other cities would seek bankruptcy to reduce burdensome workers’ benefits.

“The judge’s ruling is going to have an impact on various counties in California, as well as across the country,” said Bob Medlin, senior managing director at FTI Consulting. “It puts Chapter 9 in the discussion in a way that it may not otherwise have been.”

California State Treasurer Bill Lockyer has warned that if “judges in California are going to be activists in this domain,” the state legislature may “close that door” for municipalities to access Chapter 9.

But others are unconvinced.

“Chapter 9 is looking to be an ineffective tool to address underfunded pensions,” said Ty Schoback, senior municipal analyst at Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC, an asset management firm. “There are a lot of cities that have pushed through various pension reforms that go further than what Detroit and Stockton are doing.”

Indeed, Klein’s ruling follows a similar move in Detroit’s ongoing bankruptcy case, where the city has proposed to cut pensions slightly.

“At the end of the day, city managers and elected officials answer to residents who are eager to see city services not jeopardized,” said Schoback. “I‘m not sure the average citizen cares about market access.” (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Bernard Orr)