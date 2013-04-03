Stockton, Calif. bankruptcy ruling provides some clarity-Moody's

April 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday that a judge’s ruling that Stockton, California is eligible for bankruptcy provides legal clarity, but it leaves bondholders and other creditors uncertain about ultimate recovery.

The decision about whether Stockton was eligible to file for bankruptcy is just a first step in the case, in which possible reductions to the $254 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System will be a central issue in the final plan of adjustment, Moody’s said in a statement.