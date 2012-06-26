FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TS Debby to weaken into a depression-NHC
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

TS Debby to weaken into a depression-NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Debby, the first tropical
storm of 2012 to form in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to
weaken into a tropical depression over the next day or two, the
U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
    Debby, located about 70 miles (110 km) west of Cedar Key,
Florida, was sustaining maximum winds of 40 miles per hour (65
km/h).
    Debby, which veered away from the Gulf of Mexico oil patch,
continues to pose a flooding threat across Florida and Southern
Georgia.
    The storm idled about a quarter of U.S. offshore oil and
natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, based on figures
issued by U.S. offshore regulators.

