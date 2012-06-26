TS Debby to weaken into a depression-NHC

June 26 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Debby, the first tropical storm of 2012 to form in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to weaken into a tropical depression over the next day or two, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Debby, located about 70 miles (110 km) west of Cedar Key, Florida, was sustaining maximum winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h). Debby, which veered away from the Gulf of Mexico oil patch, continues to pose a flooding threat across Florida and Southern Georgia. The storm idled about a quarter of U.S. offshore oil and natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, based on figures issued by U.S. offshore regulators.