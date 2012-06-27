FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Debby weakens to depression over Florida
#Energy
June 27, 2012 / 12:31 AM / in 5 years

Tropical Storm Debby weakens to depression over Florida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, June 26 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Debby was downgraded to a depression after coming ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Tuesday, as its top winds dropped below the threshold to make its a full-blown cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It said Debby, which still promised to dump more rain on flooded inland areas, had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles (55 km) per hour as it moved slowly on an east or northeast track across the Florida peninsula.

“The tropical storm warning for the Gulf Coast of Florida has been discontinued,” the Miami-based hurricane center said in a late Tuesday evening advisory. (Reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Philip Barbara)

