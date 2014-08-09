Tropical storm warning lifted for all Hawaii as Iselle passes by

KAPAAU, Hawaii, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A tropical storm warning has been lifted for all Hawaii, after the storm, Iselle, battered the state, said Ray Tanabe, acting director of the National Weather Service in the Pacific region.

As Hawaii residents clean up from Tropical Storm Iselle, they are bracing for the arrival of Category 2 Hurricane Julio which is expected to make landfall as early as Sunday. (Reporting by Ken Wills in Kapaau and Malia Matthoch McManus in Honolulu, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Robert Birsel)