Tropical Storm Jerry forms in Atlantic but doesn't threaten land
September 30, 2013 / 2:44 PM / 4 years ago

Tropical Storm Jerry forms in Atlantic but doesn't threaten land

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Jerry formed in the central Atlantic on Monday and was forecast to loop around over open water without threatening land, forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The storm was centered about 1,200 miles (1,935 km) east-southeast of Bermuda and had top sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the forecasters said.

Jerry could strengthen a little in the next day or two but was not expected to grow into a hurricane, they said. The storm was moving east and was forecast to move slowly and erratically in a clockwise circle, retaining its tropical storm status at least through Saturday. (Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

