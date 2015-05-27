Devon Energy and Apache shut-in some wells on storms

HOUSTON, May 27 (Reuters) - Apache Corp. and Devon Energy Corp. said on Wednesday they have been shutting in some oil and gas wells as a precautionary measure because of heavy rains this week in Texas and Oklahoma.

Apache said it was temporarily closing wells to prepare for flooding near the Brazos River in the Eagle Ford shale oil field in Texas, the top producer of U.S. oil.

It said any production impact would likely be minimal as only a tiny portion of all its wells would be shut.

Devon said it has shut in wells in affected areas, but did not specify where the closures were made or how many might be impacted. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)