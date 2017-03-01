FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill shuts down Illinois grain elevator due to storm damage
March 1, 2017 / 5:46 PM / 6 months ago

Cargill shuts down Illinois grain elevator due to storm damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc shut down its grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it was damaged by severe storms on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"We have teams assessing the facility right now to determine the extent of the damage. Fortunately, no employees were injured and are all accounted for and safe," spokeswoman Antonella Bellman said in an email, adding that the elevator will remain closed until it is determined safe to operate.

The elevator, located on the banks of the Illinois River, has a capacity to store at least 1.452 million bushels of grain and soybeans, according to grain industry data.

Tornadoes and storms that already have killed at least three people and destroyed homes in the U.S. Midwest were moving east, the National Weather Service and media reported. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)

