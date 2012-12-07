FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Obama to ask Congress for more than $60 bln for storm repairs
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Obama to ask Congress for more than $60 bln for storm repairs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s administration will ask U.S. lawmakers to approve more than $60 billion in funding for East Coast states to rebuild after Superstorm Sandy.

Officials from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, which were hit hard by the storm, had asked for much more, saying they needed at least $82 billion altogether to make emergency repairs and upgrade infrastructure to prevent similar damage from future storms.

“The request is crafted to afford maximum flexibility to state governments and we will continue to work with the administration and Congress as our needs arise,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said in a joint statement.

Congressional aids pegged the figure at $60.4 billion.

Lawmakers are under pressure to cut spending and raise revenue as they try to reduce the federal deficit.

At the same time, state and city budgets are still thin as they try to recover from years of lost property tax revenue and ballooning pension and other costs.

“We need a full recovery package to be voted on in this session of Congress,” said New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in a statement. “Any delay will impede our recovery.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.