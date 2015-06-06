New York man arrested, charged with attempted murder in subway attack

June 6 (Reuters) - A 32-year-old homeless man has been arrested and charged with hate crimes for allegedly pushing a transgender woman onto subway tracks in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood, police said on Saturday.

Rolan Reid, 32, was arrested on Friday on the same No. 6 train line where the woman was attacked on Monday, Sergeant Carlos Nieves said.

He is charged with second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime, and with various assault counts, Nieves said.

The 28-year-old victim was treated and released from a local hospital following the incident on Monday morning. She had been approached by a man who was acting erratically, threw an empty plastic bottle at her and pushed her onto the tracks.

Reid, who has 28 prior arrests, according to the New York Daily News, was spotted on a north bound 6 train, and arrested at Canal Street in lower Manhattan on Friday.

At the station house where he was booked, he acted aggressively and was physically restrained for his safety, and taken to a hospital to psychological evaluation, Nieves said.

Reid made statements to police incriminating himself, Nieves said. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Frances Kerry)