7 months ago
U.S. lifts some financial sanctions on Sudan in nod to anti-terrorism efforts
January 13, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. lifts some financial sanctions on Sudan in nod to anti-terrorism efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The United States moved to ease some financial sanctions against Sudan, the White House said on Friday in response to the east African nation's recent progress in tackling terrorism.

The lifting of the sanctions will be delayed by 180 days, a move "intended to encourage the Government of Sudan to sustain its efforts" over the past six months on human rights and terrorism, the executive order from U.S. President Barack Obama released by White House said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Susan Heavey

