NY Suffolk County executive proposes budget to close deficit- report

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The head of New York’s Suffolk County will propose a budget on Friday that does not lay off more workers or raise property taxes while closing a deficit that sparked a fiscal emergency, a local media report said late Thursday.

The county, home to expensive Hamptons beach communities that attract millionaires from New York and around the world, faces a three-year deficit of as much as $530 million, brought on by years of financial mismanagement. County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat elected in 2011, is proposing a budget of $2.77 billion for the fiscal year that starts Jan. 1, according to Newsday.

“Today we are offering a balanced budget,” Bellone said in a statement, according to Newsday. “Despite rising mandated costs, we will hold spending increases below 1 percent by making government more efficient and continuing the work of streamlining departments,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Bellone was not immediately available. Nor was a spokesman for the Democratic presiding officer of the legislature, William Lindsay.

Suffolk, located on Long Island’s eastern half, enjoys several economic advantages. Its summer beach resorts lure the world’s wealthy, while its household median income of $84,506 easily exceeds the national average of $50,046. But the county’s long reliance on one-shot transactions and volatile sales tax revenue led to a string of unbalanced budgets.

About 230 layoffs, and 428 jobs lost through retirement or attrition helped cut the shortfall in the 2012 budget, Newsday said. These measures have shrunk the workforce to 9,600 employees from 10,264 when the year began.