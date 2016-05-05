UPDATE 1-USDA ups specialty sugar import quota, leaves raws unchanged

(Adds background, details)

By Chris Prentice

May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has raised the tariff-rate import quota for specialty sugar by 20,000 tonnes, a notice filed on Thursday said, a move likely to disappoint users who had pressed for an increase to raw supplies.

The increase is on top of a quota set at about 1.14 million tonnes (1.25 million short tons) for raw and specialty sugars in the current fiscal 2016 year.

The move from the U.S. government arrives as demand for cane sugar rises, while demand for beet sugar has been declining, forcing raw sugar prices higher.

Refiners have been asking for an increase to bulk raw supplies, rather than the bagged specialty sugars included in this increase.

Cane refiners including Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV’s Imperial Sugar Co and ASR Group, the maker of Domino Sugar, as well as a sugar buyers’ group have asked for as much as 671,000 tonnes of increase, specifically for raw sugar rather than refined or specialty.

The USDA is setting the quota for raw sugar at 1.1 million tonnes and refined sugar at 162,000 tonnes for fiscal year 2017, according to the notice. That is the minimum required by World Trade Organization obligations. (Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Additional reporting by David Brough in London; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Meredith Mazzilli)