FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-U.S. cane refiners start appeals process over U.S.-Mexico sugar deal
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 24, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-U.S. cane refiners start appeals process over U.S.-Mexico sugar deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Rewrites throughout to add AmCane lawyer’s comments, context)

By Chris Prentice

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Commodities’ Imperial Sugar Co and AmCane Sugar LLC on Friday began an appeals process against the U.S. government over a sugar trade pact between the United States and Mexico that the companies say would hurt their business.

The companies are contesting a decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) rejecting their challenge to the trade deal, according to a summons filed in the Court of International Trade by Imperial Sugar and to AmCane’s lawyer.

The ITC last month voted unanimously to reject challenges from Imperial Sugar and fellow cane refiner AmCane Sugar to the deal, which established floor prices and a quota for sugar imports from Mexico.

Imperial Sugar and AmCane Sugar LLC asked the ITC to review agreements designed to end a trade dispute between the two countries. The companies have said they support a deal, but the suspension agreements signed in December could starve them of supplies and hurt margins.

“We filed a summons to start an appeals process,” said John Magnus, AmCane’s lawyer. He said the companies have 30 days to file a full complaint.

Litigation over the ITC’s decision could prolong the year-long battle over flows of the sweetener between the two countries after U.S. growers and processors complained that low-priced Mexican sugar was flooding the market. The ITC’s approval in March moved the deal closer to certainty. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Richard Chang and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.