UPDATE 3-U.S., Mexico reach final deal on Mexican sugar imports - source

MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States have finalized a pact to end a months-long sugar dispute that threatened to escalate into a broader trade battle, a source close to the talks said on Friday.

The two countries have settled on an agreement that will avoid hefty duties on imports of sugar from Mexico and is similar to a draft deal agreed in October, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We have a deal,” the source said. “We are in the process of editing it for printing and signing.”

U.S. imports of Mexican sugar have dried up since the U.S. Department of Commerce decided in August and October to levy anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties and started collecting cash deposits from importers.

The two countries have been at odds over sweetener imports since late March, when a group of petitioners, largely groups representing U.S. sugar growers, asked the U.S. government to investigate the dumping of cheap, subsidized sugar from Mexico.

Details of the final agreement were not immediately available. The draft agreement, which set limits on exports and minimum prices, was criticized by many in the industry, including refiners who said it would crimp supplies and threaten their survival.

Under the draft agreement, Mexican producers agreed to sell at a minimum of $0.2357 per pound for refined sugar and $0.2075 for raw sugar. Mexican producers were allowed to meet 100 percent of remaining U.S. demand after U.S. producers and other countries with fixed quotas exhausted their supply.

The source said the final deal would take effect as soon as it was published.

Mexico has had unfettered access to the coveted U.S. sugar market since 2008 through the North American Free Trade Agreement. The U.S. market is otherwise highly protected through a complicated network of import quotas and market allotments.

