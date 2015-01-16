FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. cane refiners ask gov't to resume Mexico sugar probe - filing
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. cane refiners ask gov't to resume Mexico sugar probe - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Commodities’ Imperial Sugar Co and AmCane Sugar LLC have asked the U.S. government to resume its anti-dumping and countervailing investigations on sugar from Mexico, according to U.S. Department of Commerce filings.

The companies, both U.S. refiners of raw cane sugar, have requested the Commerce Department continue its probe, and have simultaneously notified the U.S. International Trade Commission of the requests, according to documents dated Jan. 16. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)

