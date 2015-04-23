FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. cane refiner to contest ITC decision on sugar trade deal
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 23, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. cane refiner to contest ITC decision on sugar trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Imperial Sugar Company, owned by Louis Dreyfus Commodities, plans to contest a U.S. government decision over whether two U.S. cane refiners are damaged by a U.S. and Mexican deal to end a trend dispute over sweetener imported from Mexico.

Imperial plans to seek judicial review of a U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) decision in the Court of International Trade, according to a letter from the company’s lawyer to the NAFTA Secretariat in Washington dated April 16 and seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.