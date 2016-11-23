FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. again postpones decision on U.S.-Mexico sugar trade pact review
November 23, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. again postpones decision on U.S.-Mexico sugar trade pact review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce has again extended the deadline to issue preliminary results of its review of a sugar trade agreement with Mexico from 2014, according to a notice published on Wednesday.

The Department has extended the time period for issuing the preliminary results by six days until Nov. 29, according to a memo posted on its website.

The Department was due to issue the results on Wednesday. The original deadline of Sept. 1 had been pushed back. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)

