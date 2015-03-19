FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trade commission votes in favor of U.S.-Mexico sugar pact
March 19, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. trade commission votes in favor of U.S.-Mexico sugar pact

Krista Hughes

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Thursday approved a controversial trade deal with Mexico that imposes a quota on sugar imports and sets minimum prices, rejecting challenges from domestic cane refiners and bringing a year-long trade battle closer to resolution.

The decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission paved the way for a suspension agreement between the U.S. and Mexican governments that establishes floor values and puts a caps on volumes for imports from Mexico.

The commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of the agreement, responding to challenges from two U.S. refiners, Louis Dreyfus Commodities’ Imperial Sugar Co and AmCane Sugar LLC, that said they would be harmed by the agreed-upon restrictions. (Reporting by Krista Hughes in Washington; Writing by Chris Prentice in New York)

