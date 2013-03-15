FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA shuts New Jersey bakery for sugar in 'sugar free' treats
March 15, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

FDA shuts New Jersey bakery for sugar in 'sugar free' treats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTCLAIR, N.J., March 15 (Reuters) - Federal authorities shut down a New Jersey bakery after finding sugar in its “sugar free” goods and saturated fat in its “fat free” treats, the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.

Butterfly Bakery Inc., in Clifton, which advertised its products as “Made with 100% Love,” was shuttered on Wednesday after a federal judge approved a permanent injunction against it.

The bakery was accused of unlawfully misbranding products as “sugar free” and “fat free” when they had as much as three times the amount of declared sugar and two times the amount of declared saturated fat, according to an FDA statement.

“They have had repeated violations,” FDA spokeswoman Tamara Ward told Reuters on Friday. “This is when we take action.”

Butterfly Bakery on its Facebook page said it had been under FDA scrutiny for nearly two years to correct the problem. It said three of its 45 items were cited for problems.

The bakery was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Linda Federico-O'Murchu; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Leslie Adler

