U.S. sugar group cuts prices 10 pct, erasing Sept increase - letter

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - One of the largest U.S. producer-marketer cooperatives cut its prices for refined sugar on Thursday, effectively erasing the price increase it announced last month when supply worries were mounting.

United Sugars Corp, a marketing cooperative owned by three major beet and cane sugar producers, has cut prices on a bulk basis to $36 per hundredweight (cwt), or 36 cents a lb, according to a customer announcement dated Oct. 23 seen by Reuters.

The move, which one broker described as a “unexpected,” represents a 10-percent cut from the $40-a-cwt level that United Sugars announced in early September, and it more than erased that $3-per-cwt increase.

The September hike was based on expectations for upcoming supplies at the start of sugarbeet harvesting, an executive for the group had said at the time. United Sugars sells both beet and cane sugar and represents about 25 percent of the U.S. market.

Buyers had become increasingly concerned over securing supplies in the crop year that began on Oct. 1, largely due to an ongoing trade case with Mexico.

The new prices are effective immediately for bulk sugar from the Red River Valley and Clewiston, Florida, and will be valid through Sept. 30, 2015, according to the Oct. 23 letter that was addressed to industrial customers.

United Sugars could not be reached immediately for comment.

The group is owned by American Crystal Sugar Company, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative and United States Sugar Corp, according to the company website. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Marguerita Choy)