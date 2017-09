WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The government offered on Wednesday to sell surplus sugar at a loss to biofuel makers to trim the huge U.S. sugar surplus and reduce the highest sugar subsidy costs in a decade.

It was the second time the Agriculture Department had offered unwanted sugar through the Feedstock Flexibility Program. The first offer resulted in a comparatively small sale. (Reporting by Charles Abbott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)