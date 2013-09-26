USDA reduces U.S. sugar surplus by 39,833 tons through swap

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday it reduced the country’s mammoth sugar surplus by 39,833 tons through a swap of government-held sugar for credits held by processors, as part of a drive to mitigate the highest sugar subsidy costs in a decade.

USDA said it would announce on Monday the results of an offer to buy unwanted sugar from processors and sell it at a loss to ethanol makers. The U.S. sugar surplus is estimated at 2.2 million tons, or nearly 19 percent of annual use. (Reporting By Charles Abbott)