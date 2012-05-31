FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mayor Bloomberg to propose ban on sale of large sugary drinks
May 31, 2012 / 3:56 AM / 5 years ago

New York Mayor Bloomberg to propose ban on sale of large sugary drinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg plans to propose a far-reaching municipal ban on sales of large-size sugary beverages by restaurants, mobile food carts, movie theaters and delis, his administration said in a statement on Thursday.

A document outlining the proposal said it was aimed at fighting an epidemic of obesity, citing city public health statistics showing that 58 percent of New York City adults and nearly 40 percent of city public school students are obese or overweight. (Reporting by Edith Honan; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

