Rap mogul 'Suge' Knight charged with murder, attempted murder

LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was charged with murder and attempted murder on Monday in connection with an incident in which prosecutors say he ran over two men in a Southern California parking lot, killing one of them.

Knight, the 49-year-old co-founder of the hip hop label Death Row Records, was charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, and two counts of felony hit-and-run, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh)