Rap mogul Suge Knight taken to hospital after California arraignment, police say

LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was transported to a hospital on Tuesday shortly after a court appearance in Compton, California, where he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in a fatal hit-and-run incident, a sheriff’s official said.

Knight was taken to the hospital for a medical condition, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Sergeant Pauline Panis, who declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)