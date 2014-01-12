FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Hot Chili Peppers to join Bruno Mars in Super Bowl show
January 12, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 4 years ago

Red Hot Chili Peppers to join Bruno Mars in Super Bowl show

David Jones

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The band Red Hot Chili Peppers will join Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars as halftime performers at Super Bowl XLVIII in New Jersey on Feb. 2, NFL officials said on Saturday.

Mars made the long-awaited announcement during Fox television’s broadcast of a National Football League playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.

The band is expected to broaden the audience for the halftime show with a more psychedelic funk edge, in contrast to Mars’ more retro pop reggae-influenced style.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have sold more than 60 million albums, have six Grammy Awards and entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

Mars was named in September as the headliner for the halftime show, considered one of the most coveted spots in entertainment. More than 110.5 million viewers watched last year’s broadcast, which featured Beyonce, the NFL has said.

Previous performers have included Prince, Madonna, U2, Bruce Springsteen and The Who. (Reporting by David Jones in Newark, New Jersey; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Lisa Shumaker)

