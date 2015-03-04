FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2015 / 10:34 PM / 3 years ago

Second Los Angeles hospital identifies 'superbug' infections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 4 (Reuters) - Four patients at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles were infected with a drug-resistant “superbug” bacteria during endoscopic procedures that may have exposed 64 others since last August, the hospital said on Wednesday.

The notice came less than two weeks after another major hospital in Los Angeles, the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, reported that 179 patients may have been exposed to the same carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE, and that seven were confirmed to have been infected.

All 68 patients involved at Cedars-Sinai had undergone endoscopy procedures performed with a single duodenoscope, an instrument linked to CRE transmissions around the country. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Eric Walsh)

