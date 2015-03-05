FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA updates safety alert for 'superbug' scopes
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2015 / 1:13 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. FDA updates safety alert for 'superbug' scopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators officials issued an updated safety alert on Wednesday for endoscopes linked to drug-resistant “superbug” bacteria in California hospitals.

The Food and Drug Administration said it was not recommending that healthcare providers cancel procedures performed with a duodenoscope for patients who need them.

It recommended that healthcare providers inform patients of the risks, including infection, and benefits associated with the procedure and report to the manufacturer and the FDA if they suspect problems with the equipment have led to patient infections.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
