U.S. FDA updates safety alert for 'superbug' scopes

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators officials issued an updated safety alert on Wednesday for endoscopes linked to drug-resistant “superbug” bacteria in California hospitals.

The Food and Drug Administration said it was not recommending that healthcare providers cancel procedures performed with a duodenoscope for patients who need them.

It recommended that healthcare providers inform patients of the risks, including infection, and benefits associated with the procedure and report to the manufacturer and the FDA if they suspect problems with the equipment have led to patient infections.