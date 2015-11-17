FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-U.S. DOJ to announce actions against dietary supplements makers
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-U.S. DOJ to announce actions against dietary supplements makers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes media story slug from DOJ-INVESTIGATION/DIETARYSUPPLEMENTS)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Federal agencies including the Department of Justice and the health and anti-trust regulators will announce on Tuesday criminal and civil actions related to unlawful advertising and sale of dietary supplements.

Shares of dietary supplement makers GNC Holdings Inc were down 20 percent, while those of Vitamin Shoppe fell nearly 8 percent and Herbalife Ltd 3 percent.

The DOJ said it would hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT) on Tuesday to announce the results of its investigation.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.