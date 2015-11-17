FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. announces lawsuits against makers of Jack3d, other nutritional supplements
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 17, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department unsealed an indictment on Tuesday against USPlabs, which made the workout supplement Jack3D, with criminal charges.

The department said it also filed charges against six company officials, four of whom were arrested on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said the indictment and arrests were part of a larger sweep by multiple agencies aimed at stemming the sale of unproven nutritional supplements. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
