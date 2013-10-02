U.S. Senate Judiciary chief seeks controls on bulk data collection

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday he is working on legislation to tighten oversight of the government’s collection of personal communications data, including ending some bulk data collection.

Facing an outcry over the extent of intelligence agencies’ electronic eavesdropping programs, both Republican and Democratic members of Congress are seeking to clamp down on the data collection by the secretive National Security Agency.

Patrick Leahy, the committee chairman, said he is working on a bill that would end bulk data collection under Section 215 of the 2001 USA Patriot Act, which requires companies to turn over business records if a government request for them is approved by a secret intelligence court.

“I find the legal justification for this bulk collection to be strained at best, and the classified list of cases involving Section 215 to be unconvincing,” the Vermont Democrat said at a hearing on the intelligence programs.

The legislation would strengthen judicial review by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and require more oversight of the programs.

Support for changing the surveillance programs has been growing since former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden started leaking information in June that showed the government collects far more Internet and telephone data than was previously known.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is also working on measures to tighten oversight of the eavesdropping programs. It was to begin debating and considering amendments to legislation on Thursday, but that hearing was postponed amid the government shutdown caused by an impasse over the federal budget. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen)