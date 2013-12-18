FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House to release outside panel's report on U.S. surveillance practices Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 18, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

White House to release outside panel's report on U.S. surveillance practices Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - An outside panel’s report to President Barack Obama on U.S. surveillance practices will be released later on Wednesday, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

The report’s recommendations are to help form the basis of Obama’s decisions on how to rein in the National Security Agency in the wake of revelations about the broad sweep of surveillance practices by former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.

Obama, who is to announce his decisions on scaling back the NSA in January, met members of the outside review panel in the White House Situation Room.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.