White House to release outside panel's report on U.S. surveillance practices Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - An outside panel’s report to President Barack Obama on U.S. surveillance practices will be released later on Wednesday, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

The report’s recommendations are to help form the basis of Obama’s decisions on how to rein in the National Security Agency in the wake of revelations about the broad sweep of surveillance practices by former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.

Obama, who is to announce his decisions on scaling back the NSA in January, met members of the outside review panel in the White House Situation Room.