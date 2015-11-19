FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SWAPS-U.S. 3-year swap spread turns negative
November 19, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. SWAPS-U.S. 3-year swap spread turns negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The interest rate on U.S. three-year interest rate swap contracts briefly fell below the yield on U.S. three-year Treasuries notes as short-dated yields edged higher on bets the Federal Reserve will begin raising rates in December.

Compounding the discount on the three-year swap rate below the three-year Treasuries yield has been bond dealers’ preference to own swaps over Treasuries toward year-end due to the capital required to hold U.S. government debt, analysts said.

The three-year dollar swap spread was quoted at 0.25 basis point mid-market after slipping to -0.25 basis point earlier, a record tight level, according to Tradeweb data.

The three-year swap rate was 1.1877 percent midday Thursday, down about 3 basis points from late on Wednesday, while three-year Treasuries yield was little changed at 1.205 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

