US SWAPS-U.S. 5-year swap spread hits zero for first time since February

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The interest rate on U.S. five-year interest rate swap contracts and the yield on U.S. five-year Treasuries were briefly identical on Tuesday for first time since February in a global scramble for low-risk U.S. government debt.

Investors often prefer cash bonds over swaps and fixed-income derivatives in times of market turbulence, resulting in Treasury yields falling more than swap rates.

The five-year dollar swap spread, or the gap between five-year swap rate and five-year Treasury yield, was at zero midmarket before moving down to minus 0.25 basis point. This compared with minus 1.25 basis points late on Friday , according to Tradeweb.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the July Fourth holiday.

Dollar swap spreads have widened since Britain's vote to exit the European Union on June 22. The surprise outcome stoked bets on a global slowdown and overseas central banks lowering interest rates or embarking on bond purchases, analysts said.

This ignited an investor stampede into U.S., British European and Japanese government bonds, driving their yields to historic lows, they said.

In the wake of Brexit, nearly $12 trillion of foreign government bonds are in negative yield territory, according to Fitch.

"This is a shakeout post-Brexit," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "People want yield. They are willing to pay anything to get it."

In Tuesday trading, the yield on U.S. five-year Treasury notes was 0.938 percent, down 7 basis points from late on Friday. It held above a three-plus year low set the day after the Brexit referendum.

The five-year swap rate was quoted at 0.9010-0.9410 percent, compared with 0.9612 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)