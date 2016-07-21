FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SWAPS-U.S. swap spreads widen sharply on rising Libor
July 21, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

US SWAPS-U.S. swap spreads widen sharply on rising Libor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The gap between the interest rates on U.S. interest rate swap contracts and the yields on U.S. Treasuries grew sharply on Thursday as the costs to exchange fixed-rate and floating-rate dollar payments jumped with a benchmark interbank lending rate hitting a seven-year peak.

The five-year dollar swap spread was 5.50 basis points, which was last seen in early October, according to Tradeweb data. It was 4.5 basis points wider on the day, marking its biggest widening since November 2011.

Earlier Thursday, the London interbank offered rate (Libor) on three-month dollars was fixed at 0.7145 percent, the highest since May 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

