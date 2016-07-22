US SWAPS-U.S. swap spreads turn tighter despite Libor rise

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Premiums on the interest rates on U.S. interest rate swap contracts and the yields on U.S. Treasuries slipped on Friday despite a further rise in the cost to exchange fixed-rate and floating-rate payments on three-month dollars.

The two-year swap spread was last at 25.00 basis points, retreating from an earlier 28.25 basis points which was the widest since July 2, 2015, according to Tradeweb.

Earlier Friday, the benchmark London interbank offered rate (Libor) on three-month dollars climbed to 0.72100 percent, the highest since May 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong)