FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three more Swiss banks settle with United States over tax offenses
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
July 30, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Three more Swiss banks settle with United States over tax offenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three more Swiss banks will pay penalties to the United States as part of settlements that mean they will not face criminal charges for helping Americans avoid taxes, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.

PKB Privatbank AG will pay $6.3 million, Falcon Private Bank AG will pay $1.8 million and Credito Privato Commerciale in liquidazione SA will pay $348,900, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Twenty-five Swiss banks have reached deals with the department under a voluntary program to report suspected tax evasion in U.S.-related accounts. The United States aims to reach accords with all 100 eligible Swiss banks by year’s end.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.