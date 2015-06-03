FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two more Swiss banks settle with U.S. over tax offenses
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Two more Swiss banks settle with U.S. over tax offenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Two more Swiss banks, Rothschild Bank AG and Banca Credinvest SA, have settled with U.S. authorities over tax offenses under a voluntary program to avoid prosecution, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Zurich-based Rothschild Bank AG will pay $11.51 million and Banca Credinvest SA $3 million to resolve allegations that they helped Americans evade taxes, the department said.

Seven other banks have already settled with the Justice Department and dozens more are expected to do so this year. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.