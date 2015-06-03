Two more Swiss banks settle with U.S. over tax offenses

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Two more Swiss banks, Rothschild Bank AG and Banca Credinvest SA, have settled with U.S. authorities over tax offenses under a voluntary program to avoid prosecution, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Zurich-based Rothschild Bank AG will pay $11.51 million and Banca Credinvest SA $3 million to resolve allegations that they helped Americans evade taxes, the department said.

Seven other banks have already settled with the Justice Department and dozens more are expected to do so this year. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Will Dunham)