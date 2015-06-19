FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two more Swiss banks settle with U.S. over tax evasion
June 19, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Two more Swiss banks settle with U.S. over tax evasion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Bank Linth LLB AG and Bank Sparhafen Zurich AG will pay penalties to the United States as part of deals to avoid criminal charges for helping Americans evade taxes, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Bank Linth will pay $4.15 million and BSZ will pay $1.81 million, the department said.

They join 11 other banks that have cut similar deals with the Justice Department under a voluntary program set up in 2013 through which eligible Swiss banks could report suspected tax evasion in U.S-related accounts. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

