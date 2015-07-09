UPDATE 1-Banque Pasche, Arvest Privatbank settle with U.S. under Swiss bank program

(Adds details, background)

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Banque Pasche SA and Arvest Privatbank AG will pay penalties to the United States as part of settlements that mean they will not face criminal charges for helping Americans avoid taxes, becoming the latest Swiss banks to resolve tax evasion probes.

Banque Pasche SA will pay $7.229 million and Arvest Privatbank AG $1.044 million in penalties to the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Fifteen Swiss banks have already cut deals with the Justice Department under a voluntary program set up in 2013, through which eligible Swiss banks could report suspected tax evasion in U.S-related accounts.

Geneva-based Banque Pasche SA, which has a international banking presence including in Monaco and the Bahamas, helped U.S. taxpayers relating to 186 accounts evade U.S. taxes from August 2008 to August 2013, the department said.

According to the non-prosecution agreement, those accounts contained funds worth about $655 million.

Since August 2008, Arvest Privatbank AG had 52 suspect U.S.-related accounts, with a value of approximately $134 million, the department said.

Neither company was immediately available for comment.

About 100 banks have signed up to the Swiss bank program and the United States hopes to conclude settlements with them all by the end of the year. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Christian Plumb)