Three more Swiss banks settle with United States over tax offenses

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Three more Swiss banks will pay penalties to the United States as part of settlements that mean they will not face criminal charges for helping Americans avoid taxes, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.

PKB Privatbank AG will pay $6.3 million, Falcon Private Bank AG will pay $1.8 million and Credito Privato Commerciale in liquidazione SA will pay $348,900, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Twenty-five Swiss banks have reached deals with the department under a voluntary program to report suspected tax evasion in U.S.-related accounts. The United States aims to reach accords with all 100 eligible Swiss banks by year’s end. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey)