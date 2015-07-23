Two more Swiss banks strike deals with U.S over tax evasion

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Two more Swiss banks will pay penalties to the United States as part of settlements that mean they will not face criminal charges for helping Americans avoid taxes, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.

SB Saanen Bank AG will pay nearly $1.4 million and Privatbank Bellerive AG will pay $57,000, the U.S. Justice Department said.

A total of 22 Swiss banks have reached deals with the department under a voluntary program set up in 2013 for 100 eligible Swiss banks to report suspected tax evasion in U.S-related accounts. The United States aims to reach accords with them all by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey)