Two more Swiss banks strike deals with U.S. over tax evasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Two more Swiss banks will pay fines to the United States as part of settlements that mean they will not face criminal charges for helping Americans avoid taxes, U.S authorities said on Friday.

Migros Bank AG will pay approximately $15 million and Graubündner Kantonalbank will pay $3.6 million, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Both have already provided U.S. authorities with information on suspected U.S.-related bank accounts.

Thirty-nine Swiss banks have now reached deals with the department under a voluntary program to report suspected tax evasion in U.S.-related accounts. The United States aims to reach accords with all 100 eligible Swiss banks by the end of the year. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey)