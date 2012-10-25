U.S. State Dept says hopes all sides in Syria honor ceasefire

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The United States hopes the Syrian government and its opponents will honor a planned ceasefire in Syria for the Eid al-Adha holiday, the State Department said on Thursday while voicing skepticism about Damascus’ record on keeping agreements.

“What we are hoping and expecting is that they will not just ‘talk the talk’ of ceasefire, but that they will ‘walk the walk,’ beginning with the regime, and we will be watching very closely,” State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters at a news briefing.

“The Syrian regime in particular is good at making promises and less good at following through,” she said.