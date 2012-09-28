FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrians moved some chemical weapons to boost security-U.S.
September 28, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Syrians moved some chemical weapons to boost security-U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Syrians have moved some of their chemical weapons capability to better secure it, but the country’s main chemical weapons sites remain intact and secure under government control, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Friday, citing U.S. intelligence.

“There has been some intelligence that with regards to some of these sites that there has been some movement in order for the Syrians to better secure ... the chemicals,” Panetta told a Pentagon news conference. “So while there’s been some limited movement, again the major sites still remain in place, still remain secure.”

