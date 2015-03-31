FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury targets Syrian banker, 'front' companies for sanctions
#Financials
March 31, 2015

U.S. Treasury targets Syrian banker, 'front' companies for sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday said it targeted a Syrian banker and three “front” companies as part of a financial sanctions program.

“We are determined to use our financial tools to raise the costs to the Syrian government of its illicit activities,” said Adam Szubin, acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. The department named Batoul Rida, an official of the Central Bank of Syria, and three companies. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

