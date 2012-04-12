Obama, Sarkozy: Syria has not implemented ceasefire

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Nicolas Sarkozy agreed on Thursday that the Syrian government has not yet fully implemented the ceasefire plan laid out by U.N. special envoy Kofi Annan, the White House said.

“The leaders called on the regime to fully implement the Annan plan, noting that the international community would judge the regime by its actions, and not its words,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.

He also said that Syrian forces were currently observing a “tentative” not full ceasefire, and that by keeping forces in place in cities, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was still in a position to resume assaults against the opposition. It would not be a full ceasefire until all troops and heavy equipment are pulled out of urban areas, Carney said.